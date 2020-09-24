Garrett Elementary School closed for COVID-19 related absences

AUGSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – RCSS has closed Garrett Elementary School because of COVID-19 related absences. This closure will take effect immediately until October 13, 2020.

Student and staff absences will continue to be monitored at all Richmond County Schools. Notification about fact to face quarantine instruction was sent out to students Thursday.

Parents wanting to pick up meals for face to face or virtual learning students at Garrett Elementary should call 706-826-1122.

Garrett Elementary School COVID Data:

Students with current positive – 0

Employees with current positive – 2

Students in self-isolate status – 15

Employees in self-isolate status – 5

