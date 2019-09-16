Garrett Elementary employee surprised, honored by students for 50 years service

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Monday at T. Harry Garrett Elementary School there was a big surprise in store for a woman who has made a huge impact.

Ruth Jones, the school’s Nutrition Cafteria Manager, thought today would be like any other day.

What she didn’t know was that teachers and students were waiting in the gymnasium to surprise her and honor her fifty years of service to Richmond County Schools.

“Ms. Jones was actually my nutrition manager when I was in school. I graduated from Davidson Fine Arts School in ’94, and she was my nutrition manager for eight years; and the work ethic that I see today is the same thing that I saw way back then,” said Director of Nutrition Services, Cathy Johnson.

Ms. Jones was given a plaque for her years of service, a bouquet of flowers, jewelry, and some of the kids even had a song for her.

“The love of the children, I enjoy doing what I do,” said Jones.

I asked Ms. Jones what her reaction was to her surprise.

“I was in shock, I didn’t know what to say or what to do. So I just held on to somebody and walked to the chair,” said Jones.

Even Ms. Jones family was there to help her celebrate the momentous occasion.

I asked Ms. Jones what she wanted to say to the staff and students that put on the event.

“I got a treat for them,” said Jones.