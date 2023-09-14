AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local organization has finally reached its fundraising goal in an effort to keep its doors open for those in need.

Garden City Rescue Mission has been working to raise nearly half-a-million dollars by September 15 to buy the property where the building currently sits, or the organization would have to close its doors.

It’s a religious organization that provides three meals, a hot shower, clothing and hygiene items, and a bed to sleep in.

Their fundraising goal was $495,000.

As of Thursday, September 14, they have reached their goal, with a total of $524,307.94 raised.

They made the following post on their Facebook page on Thursday:

PRAISE GOD! PRAISE GOD! PRAISE GOD! GOD IS NOT ONLY ANSWERING A PRAYER, HE IS BUILDING A DREAM. We are not only going to be able to purchase the property, with the money still coming in, will be able to secure and expand the GCRM ministry to reach the homeless in our city in an even bigger way. We want to thank everyone who has given and we are looking forward to hearing from others who want to be a part of Rescuing The Rescue Mission.

They also wrote a post about a visit from Seth Kern, who’d previously stayed at the Garden City Rescue Mission when he was homeless. Wednesday, he stopped by to give them a $1,000 donation.