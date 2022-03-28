AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — More events are coming for Augusta residents and visitors to enjoy during Masters Week as Garden City Jazz, along with Augusta Office Solutions, TM Consultants, Signed Luxe Agency, KATz Audio, and Growing Augusta will kick off the 2022 “ParTee Augusta.”

The kick off of events will take place Wednesday, April 6th in a new location and is scheduled to continue for multiple days.

According to the press release, this year the kick off will take place in South Augusta, which is the first time this has happened.

ParTee Augusta has been held downtown since its inception.

In addition to a new location, this year’s ParTee is being held over two days.

Organizers say that this is in response to growing uncertainty about the fate of the XPR Augusta series at Lake Olmstead stadium.

“I’d love to see ALL of the Golf Week events be successful. More options is always a good thing. And though several folks have asked ‘Why South Augusta?'” Gordon said. “The short answer is ‘Why not?’

ParTeeAugusta is a family friendly event and is free to the public. To see the line up of features available and for more information, click here.