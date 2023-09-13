AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Garden City Chorus, a distinguished chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society since 1963, proudly announces its 60th Anniversary Show, “Blast From the Past.”

The show will take place Saturday, September 30th at 3 P.M. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Grace Wesley Center, located at 639 Georgia Avenue.

According to the official release, the chorus has championed barbershop singing in the CSRA for six decades, offering scholarships to high school students, and supporting charitable activities.

Organizers say that the annual show is the primary fundraiser for their scholarship initiative.

Along with area quartets, organizers say this year’s show features the International Barbershop Harmony Society Champion Quartet of 2017, Main Street, who has dazzled audiences across North America and the UK, in performances, recordings, and national TV commercials.

Organizers say tickets are available now: $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the performance.

To purchase tickets or for more information, you can visit the official website.