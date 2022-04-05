ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community.

As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time.

We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro.

A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power after severe storms passed through the area.

Georgia Power has reported more than 2,600 affected customers in Emanuel County, including the area around Emanuel Medical Center.

We’ll have updates on that as soon as they’re in our newsroom.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing situation.