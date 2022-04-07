LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – A small church in Louisville is doing what it can to help the community.

At the start of the pandemic, members of Galilee Baptist Church decided to plant a garden in their church yard.

Anything grown in the garden was given to elderly members who weren’t able to go out and get food.

Members of the church donated seeds and every week they would come together in the garden to sing, pray and tend to the crops.

It wasn’t long that the garden grew so big that the church and it’s members were able to start giving away food to members of the community who needed it.

The initial idea for the garden came from the churches Pastor, Rev. Robert Stokes, and to this day the garden is still producing vegetables and the members are still giving back to the community.