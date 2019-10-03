Ga. Rep. Rick Allen addresses impeachment talks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is talking impeachment.

Allen stopped by Television Park Thursday afternoon.

He says the Democrats are playing politics and ignoring issues that are most important to Americans.

“Speaker Pelosi has been very successful at holding them together and she has been able to do that by putting legislation on the floor that we wouldn’t vote on. Anything bipartisan is going to pass the Senate and the President is going to sign it in the law. And so, their strategy is to keep that from happening which is at the expense of the American people.”

Congressman Allen talked with us extensively about impeachment as well as the lock and dam controversy.