AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Small businesses will see a massive increase in opportunities when it comes to economic development.

Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will join state and local leaders at a bill signing ceremony in Augusta for legislation supporting Georgia’s economy and workforce on Monday.

Officials say Kemp will sign the bill, which will streamline certifications for minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses and increase access to state procurement opportunities.

The signing will take place on Monday at Augusta City Hall.