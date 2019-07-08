GA Gov. Kemp visits CSRA, Georgia Cancer Center

(WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is in town. One stop he’s made is to the Georgia Cancer Center Research Building.

Kemp was also in Thomson, a town hard hit by job losses when a plant was destroyed by fire. Governor Kemp mentioned the Georgia Pacific plant and also spoke about a variety of issues facing the state of Georgia during his stop at the Belle Meade Country Club.

The governor also talked about the transformation of rural Georgia.

At today’s Coffee with Kemp event, Governor Kemp spoke about labor loss concerns and how lawmakers can help bring more jobs to the state.

Governor Kemp said he wants to keep future generations from moving away from their rural communities by helping them to find work.

McDuffie County is no stranger to labor loss, specifically following the fire at the Georgia-Pacific plant this past May. About 100 people lost their job but State Senator Jesse Stone hopes to get former employees back to work.

“Really hit at a bad time because of the other plant closure that was announced within the last six months. But I’m confident that Thomson, McDuffie County will rebound. We have a great economic development team locally and we’re working with them very closely,” says Sen. Jesse Stone.

Governor Kemp is touring the Georgia Cancer Center Research building then he will head to a roundtable discussion about healthcare issue at Chris Community Health Center on Telfair Street. That is set to start at 3:30.