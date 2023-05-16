WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a Davisboro Police car and a logging truck.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a Davisboro Police Officer, who was a passenger in the patrol car, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Troopers say that they made contact with the passenger at AUMC and detected the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the passenger, and the passenger then stated that he had been drinking prior to being picked up to go to work for a mandatory meeting.

Authorities say that the passenger was wearing a department issued polo with his name and agency badge and was also wearing a gun holster, but they state that no gun was observed after being involved in the crash.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the second police officer, who was the driver, did not show signs of impairment, but the officer did submit to a voluntary blood draw.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has not released the identities of the passenger and the driver.