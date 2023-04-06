AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The future of the old Aiken County Hospital is uncertain after no bids were received during the county’s latest attempt to sell it.

“It’s just been dead weight for us,” Aiken County Councilman Andrew Siders said.

The deadline for bids to be accepted was the end of March. The county didn’t receive any. “We have been contacted by a few people that have shown some interest afterward,” he shared.

The property went through several potential purchases. They hoped the last time with Aiken Lofts Manager LLC would’ve been the last one. “He still may be in the mix. So, we just put him back with everybody else. So, if he wanted, wants to bid or wants to get in on it, he has the same opportunity as everyone else,” Siders added.

The county has some plans on what it would like to see. “I’d like to see residential and some commercial. There’s enough property there. You could do a lot of things. After we sell the property, we are kind of out of it because it’s not in the city, it’s in the city. It’s not in the county,” he said.

It will be discussed in an executive session on April 18. “Once we get back we may put some sort of timetable for the next steps, but at this time we don’t have anything,” Siders added.