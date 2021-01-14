Future of confederte mouments in commission’s court

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The future of Augusta’s is now in the hands of Augusta commissioners they’ve been presented with the recommendations from the Mayor’s task force those recommendations are calling on that monument to move but are city leaders ready to move.

The mayors committee on monuments discussed, researched and then recommended what action should be taken on the cities confederate monuments and street names.

“I think the task force was put together so they could give us advise about what we need to do with the monuments I just didn’t hear any definites said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The two most prominent recommendations surround the Broad Street confederate memorial, and another confederate memorial on Greene Street.

The task force saying they should be removed from their current locations and placed in a city cemetery, but commissioners saying there are bigger issues facing the city right now.

“We have a lot of very important things we need to accomplish and get done for the city of Augusta so right now the monuments are not my priority my top priority is to get our SPLOST passed,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The task force recommended Magnolia Cemetery with its confederate section as a potential location for the monuments but that is creating concerns.

:The water table there in Magnolia Cemetery and around the Magnolia Cemetery maybe as such the land may not support the weight of the monument,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners saying they support the work of the task force but say more work is needed.

“I think discussions need to be deeper I’m for what ever comes out of it,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Williams.

But I talked to Erick Montgomery he’s the co-chair of the Mayor’s task force he says the group has not met since October I said will they meet again he said it’s up to the Mayor In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.