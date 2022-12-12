COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators have shut down Furys Ferry Road / Highway 28 from Hardy McManus Road to the Georgia-South Carolina state line due to a gas leak.

A spokesperson for the County is advising anyone planning to take Fury Ferry Road into South Carolina will need to seek an alternate route. Additionally, anyone traveling from McCormick to Georgia will need to seek an alternate route.

Investigators say a construction crew working in the area hit a gas main. According to the Sheriff’s Office, county fire crews had a positive reading that gas had leaked under the roadway at Furys Ferry Road.

Around 2:30 p.m., the government of Columbia County put the ETA on repairs and the roadway reopening at upward of two to three hours since the gas leak is in the middle of the roadway. Gas company crews are on-scene repairing the broken main.

No residents in the affected area are being asked to evacuate at this time, despite multiple subdivisions being in the affected area. Hardy McManus Road is being used as the detour to and from South Carolina in Columbia County.