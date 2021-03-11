Furman student originally from Edgefield dies, school leaders say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A Furman University student originally from Edgefield has died.

According to President Elizabeth Davis, Michael “Ryan” Wood passed away on campus Wednesday, March 10. Davis added that Ryan was a first-year student, a member of the Mock Trial team, and Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and friends in this time of profound loss. The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like this, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it,” Davis said in a social post.

Furman University Police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working together to identify the cause of death.

For Furman students who may need support, officials say staff from the Counseling Center, Office of Spiritual Life and Office of Student Life are available at these numbers:

Counseling Center and after-hours Crisis Line: 864-294-3031, press #3 (confidential, available 24/7)

Office of Spiritual Life: 864-294-2133 (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Office of Student Life: 864-294-2202 (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.). After-hours: 864-294-2111.

Additional resources for dealing with grief and loss are available online.

“We are reaching out to those who most closely knew Ryan to provide counseling and support. We will share more information on funeral and memorial services as it becomes available,” the post added.

Meanwhile, Wood’s family released the following statement:

“We are grateful for all of the prayers for our wonderful son. While our hearts are broken, we know he loved the Lord and his family. We would like to thank all who took care of him on his final journey. Please respect our privacy as we process the loss of our 19 year old son.” Mike Wood, father

