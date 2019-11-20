Funeral services for 2 convenience store employees killed during armed robbery in Denmark, SC released

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Funeral services for the two convenience store employees who were shot and killed during an armed robbery in Denmark, South Carolina have been released.

Family members tell NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that the funeral for Chirag and Kiran Patel will be held Saturday, November 23 at Dukes Harley Funeral Home & Crematory on Columbia Road in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Chirag’s services will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. Kiran’s services will be held from 12-2 p.m.

The fatal armed robbery took place on Thursday, November 14. Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan told Shawn that the two men were killed at around 10:40 p.m.

The men leave behind wives and two young children, as well.

Autopsies are being performed on the two men in Newberry, South Carolina. State Police are investigating the shooting.

It’s unclear when or if the convenience store will reopen.

Members of the community came together on Tuesday, November 19 to hold a candlelight vigil for the victims involved.