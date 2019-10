Thomson, Ga. (WJBF) – Funeral arrangements have been made for the 3 children killed in a car accident in Thomson last week.

The services will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11am in the gymnasium of Thomson Middle School.

Bella and Bostyn Dinger were killed instantly in the crash with the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the car, 16 year old Bryson Dinger, died a day later.

The children’s mother, Tasha Daniels, is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries sustained the accident.