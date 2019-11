AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The funeral service for Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley will take place Tuesday November 26, 2019.

The funeral will be held at Warren Baptist Church at 11:00 AM. Rev. Melvin Lowry will officiate.

The interment will be at Bellevue Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Police Benevolent Fund.