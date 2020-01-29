Funeral arrangements announced for Lt. James Compton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Funeral arrangements for Lt. James Compton have been released.
Family will be receiving friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 P.M. at the Thomas Poteet Funeral home on Davis Road.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home chapel.
Lt. Compton died Monday morning at the hospital after a sheriff’s office spokesperson says he had some sort of medical event at his home.
He had been with the sheriff’s office since 1996, and was an Augusta Police Officer for 7 years before that.
