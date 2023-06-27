(WJBF) – Funeral and public visitation arrangements have been announced for the late Michael ‘Cowboy Mike’ Searles.

Augusta University has stated that a public visitation will be held at Phinazee & Son Funeral Home (404 West 8th Street) in Waynesboro on Friday, June 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are saddened to share news of the passing of our Emeritus colleague “Cowboy” Mike Searles. He was best known for his history on Black cowboys and the Buffalo Soldiers. He worked tirelessly on issues of diversity, including coordinating Black History Month at ASU for years. His many stories and contagious laugh will be missed greatly.”

According to Burke County Coroner’s Office, Searles died at home in Burke County Friday morning due to natural causes. He was 80-years-old.

Searles was a professor emeritus of History at Augusta University.

Searles was known as “Cowboy Mike” due to his continued efforts to educate students and the public alike about the contributions of African-Americans to the growth of the West and the very real existence and importance of Black cowboys in that endeavor.