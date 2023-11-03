COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re only a couple months away from the annual Fake It To Make It lipsync challenge.

Next year’s event will be held Friday, Jan. 19 at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center. FITMI is SafeHomes’ biggest funraising event, and the organization says it’s raised $1.2 million since 2016.

The 2024 event will kick off with performances by the reigning 2023 champions: Bo$$ Babe$ (Lindsay Crump, Celeste Ferris and Lauren Gallovati for Judges Choice), High Voltage (Chris Bender for Peoples Choice) and Fleetwood Matt (Matt Kelly for Top Fundraiser). Teams will be competing to take home a championship belt for the title of Top Fundraiser, Peoples Choice, and Judges Choice. The show will also feature special performances by local talent from Ballroom in Motion and North Augusta School of Dance.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at the CCPAC box office and online here.

SafeHomes is also partnering with several local business to raise money.

Sol Himalayan Salt Cave – Sunday, Nov. 5

Book your session here.

Panda Express (Evans) – Wednesday, Nov. 8

Lunch and dinner both count. Use code 363641 in the app or show this link/flyer in the store/drive thru for us to get a percentage off your order.

Stars & Strikes – Thursday, Nov. 9 (5 – 8 p.m.)

You’ll need to turn in your receipt while you’re there at the table set up by SafeHomes.

Solé – Tuesday, Dec. 5 (4 – 10 p.m.)

Mention to staff that you’re there to support Fake it to Make it.

NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the 2024 Fake It To Make It contest.