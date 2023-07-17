SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – Members of the Saluda community are coming together to help a family in need of a medical transport van.

Cynthia Del Valle-Silvero is an 11-year-old who will soon be attending Saluda Middle School, and her big personality is why so many are fond of her.

“She always finds something fun, even when she’s having a bad day. She is like a little celebrity in the school, and the teachers all love her. The kids wave at her, the open doors for her,” said Physical Therapist Daniel Phifer.

“The community here is really sweet. I really love every person that comes to me and says hi,” said Cynthia.

Physical therapist Daniel Phifer works with Cynthia on a regular basis.

“She’s had a problem with her spine, she was born with it. In physical therapy I work with her arms and legs. We do some strengthening exercises, stretching that sort of thing,” said Phifer.

Now that she’s older, Cynthia and her family need a transport van for her wheelchair.

“The medical transport van that she will have will be allowed to accommodate her manual wheelchair needs and the power wheelchair needs. She will have a special needs bus take her to school in the fall, but whenever she goes to appointments, whenever she goes somewhere with her family, or to church, she will need a transport van to safely get her there,” said Phifer.

The Saluda Elementary Staff has teamed up with Help Hope Live, a non profit organization dedicated to raising funds for medical bills and expenses through crowdfunding.

“Insurance covers wheelchairs, transport vans can be very expensive,” said Phifer.

Their goal is to raise the funds for Cynthia and her family.

“Up to now, her mother has had to lift her out, up to the van whenever they go anywhere, which is getting difficult. Cynthia is getting bigger, she’s growing, which is good, but she needs something to protect her mom, and take care of Cynthia’s needs,” said Phifer.

Cynthia loves that so many people in the community are willing to help her and her family.

“It makes me feel like I do have a community who helps me, and also because they’re trying their best to help me in some way with this fundraiser,” said Cynthia.

In the future, Cynthia also wants to give back.

“I mostly want to give back to all my pediatric intensive care unit nurses, so that’s what I want to be when I grow up,” said Cynthia.

The fundraiser for Cynthia’s transport van is going on right now, and the organizers and her family are thankful for anyone that can help.

“This child has a really big heart, and this is a real need for this child and her family, and if there’s any donation that you can make, no matter how small, it will really help and we certainly appreciate it,” said Phifer.