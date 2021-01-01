Fully virtual learning for Allendale County Schools scheduled until at least January 8

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Allendale County Schools has made a decision on when students will return to school.

“In anticipation of a surge in cases following the winter break, all classroom instruction will be fully virtual from Tuesday, January 5 – Friday, January 8, 2021.

“I am hopeful that this week-long virtual learning platform, January 5-8, will slow the exposure of students and staff to COVID-19, with the goal of returning to face-to-face instruction and a safe learning environment on January 11, 2021,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore said.

For the week of January 4 – 8, there will be no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events held on school grounds. “These measures are put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, parents, and the community,” she added.

Lunches will be delivered on Tuesday and Friday to specified drop off locations. The district will post the drop off locations.

Monday, January 4, 2021 is professional development for teachers – No school for students.