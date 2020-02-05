Full speed ahead for Strom Thurmond’s Homecoming Queen

(WJBF) – You may remember back in October, we introduced you to Nataleigh Deal, the homecoming queen from Strom Thurmond High School, who was almost sidelined during the game due to some medical issues; but the generosity of some of her classmates brought her back to the field.

Tuesday, we visited Nataleigh’s grandmother’s house in North Augusta and spoke to Nataleigh and her mom, Dawn Ford, to find out what they’ve been doing since Homecoming.

Nataleigh just returned home from Clemson University where she interviewed with the Clemson Life Program, which allows special needs adults to attend college and learn life skills that will help them find jobs and live independently.

The senior joined other homecoming queens from across the nation at the Liberty Bowl earlier this year to celebrate her win.

Nataleigh says, “Being in Memphis was kind of fun.” Her mom explains that Nataleigh was invited to attend the big game where she participated in a parade, the halftime show and got to take a tour of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Now that all the excitement that came with being crowned homecoming queen has died down, Nataleigh is ready to move on to the next phase of her life.

“It went good and I felt happy at the interview. I wasn’t nervous at all, so.”

“What did you tell me when I walked out of the room when they asked me to leave? You said…she sat back in the chair and she looked at me and she said ‘I got this Mom.'”

“And I do. I got this.”

Nataleigh and her family should hear back from Clemson in March, when they will be anxiously awaiting to find out what is in that Clemson envelope.

