Ft. Gordon takes precautions against Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Fort Gordon leaders have established plans to protect its service members, families and civilians against the COVID-19 strain of the Coronavirus.

In a statement to WJBF NewsChannel 6, Buz Yarnell from Fort Gordon’s Public Affairs office says, “service members returning from any category three country, (Iran, Italy, South Korea and China) are monitored before returning stateside and upon return self-quarantine for 14 days and monitored.”

The statement also stresses there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Gordon.

Fort Gordon leaders say the military installation is follow all proper protocols and working closely with federal, state and local public health personnel.