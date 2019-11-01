Frozen Raspberries & Frozen Berry Medley at ALDI recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Wawona Frozen Foods has recalled select packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at ALDI Grocery Stores due to the possibility of Hepatitis A contamination.

ALDI has removed the affected product from select stores in South Carolina, Alabama, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, according to its website.

The affected products, lot codes, UPC codes, and sell-by dates.

The products were also available for purchase to ALDI customers through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

You should discard it immediately or return it to your local store for a full refund.

Here’s what you need to know about the Hepatitis A virus.