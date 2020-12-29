Frontline essential workers next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — While the pandemic forced many people to work from home this year, millions continue to go into work each day. Those essential workers include first responders, teachers, postal service workers and grocery store employees among others. Each day they go to work, they are at a higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19 because they are exposed to so many people.

Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccinations. (Courtesy: ABC News)

A CDC advisory panel recommends certain essential workers and people ages 75 and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine next in Phase 1B.

“If everyone can be very effective at getting healthcare workers vaccinated, which appears to be happening, we could be moving into Phase 1B in January,” Dr. Phillip Coule, Augusta University Health System’s Chief Medical Officer, says.

The next phase can not come soon enough for Erin Sullivan, an optician who works at a major grocery store chain in Augusta.

“I haven’t been able to see my parents because I’m an essential worker,” she explains. “I can’t take two weeks off to quarantine to see my parents and not feel guilty. Honestly, it’s not even for me. I want to see my mom and dad.”

Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations. (Courtesy: ABC News)

Sullivan tells NewsChannel 6 her company has done a good job of protecting its employees. But, customers pose challenges every day.

“We still have to give masks to many people each day or tell them to pull their masks up.”

Not included in Phase 1B are people in the food service industry, including Casey Corbin, a server at restaurants in Augusta and North Augusta.

“We are essential to the survival of these small businesses,” she says. “At $2.13 an hour with no health insurance, sick time and sick pay, it’s a struggle.”

Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccinations. (Courtesy: ABC News)

The year has been especially difficult for Corbin. Not only have her paychecks taken a hit with less people dining out, she’s been diagnosed with COVID-19 twice. She says she is eager to get vaccinated so she does not have to battle COVID-19 again.

“I definitely think I need some protection. If it’s [vaccine] going to be available to me, I’m going to take it.”

Essential workers in Phase 1B may not have to wait much longer to get vaccinated. Their turn could be just weeks away.

“I do think it’s realistic we’ll be doing that in January, potentially before mid-month in January,” Coule says.