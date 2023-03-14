AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From Mozart to Motown concerts for 2023 have been cancelled, according to organizers.

Organizers say that the cancellation is due to circumstances beyond their control including fundraising challenges.

From Mozart to Motown features Augusta-native Russell Joel Brown, who is a professional actor and singer, who was a part of The Lion King on Broadway.

According to the press release, support of the 2022 From Mozart to Motown show allowed for Brown to make a $20,000 donation to Boys (+1 Girl) With A Future, which is a program of Good Neighbor Ministries.

Organizers say future dates for From Mozart to Motown will be announced after production details are secured.