From Mozart to Motown brings Broadway experience to Miller Theater

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Broadway actor and Augusta native Russell Joel Brown brings his high-energy, tour de force theater production, From Mozart to Motown, to the Miller Theater Friday, February 18th in Augusta, Georgia.

The 2022 performance features 10 different styles of music: classical, spirituals, Broadway, jazz, blues, country, African, R & B, rock, and gospel. Special Guests include Skepple/ Mayfield Dance, a 15-member high school student ensemble, and more.

According to organizers, From Mozart to Motown is following protocols being observed by many performance groups and theaters around the country and will require proof of vaccination OR proof of a negative Covid test result (within 72 hours of the performance) for audience members, performers, backstage crew, volunteers, and theatre staff. Masks are also mandatory inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Organizers say for the convenience of concert goers who need to be tested, show management in partnership with Medical Associates Plus has made arrangements for a mobile testing site to be stationed outside of the theater on February 17, 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and February 18, 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Brown is a veteran actor, singer, and dancer of the Broadway stage. He appeared on Broadway and international tours of Disney’s “The Lion King”, “Smokey Joe’s Café”, “The Scarlet Pimpernel”, “Big River” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” His tour de force performance as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in “Ragtime” was the talk of the 2019 theatrical season.