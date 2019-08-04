Friends remembering man killed in downtown Augusta

Jackson, S.C. man being remembered after shooting in downtown Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Online tributes are already starting to pour in for Marlow Jones.

NewsChannel 6 first told you about the early morning incident Sunday.

Coroner, Mark Bowen, says Marlow Andrew Jones, 42, of Jackson, S.C. was shot at least one time in front of Studio Neighborhood Bar on 11th Street, near Greene Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Tributes, such as this one from Marquette Sims, are pouring in for Jones online.

Sims told NewsChannel 6 that Jones attended Lucy C. Laney High School.

He added, “He was a very good athlete. Very talented he could play basketball, football and baseball. He was a fun person to be around. Had such a great spirit.”

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene and will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.