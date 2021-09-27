Friends, colleagues remember George Hall who died following IRONMAN swim portion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sunday morning’s IRONMAN competition was overshadowed with tragedy when Augusta attorney, George Hall, died during the swim portion. His friends and colleagues remember him as a successful attorney, dear friend, and devoted husband and father.

“His loss on Sunday morning came as a tremendous shock and filled us all with tremendous sadness,” said David Hudson, friend and colleague.

“It’s indescribable,” Shanda Vaughn, friend and president of the Augusta Rotary Club said. “It’s hard to even process at this point.”

George Hall was an attorney with Hull Barrett Law Firm for more than 30 years, and among many impressive professional accomplishments, he served as the president of the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association.

But his friends say his greatest joy was family.

“He was devoted to his family. His wife Margaret and two grown sons,” Hudson said. “And just earlier this year, they had welcomed their first grandchild… a little girl. And that brought tremendous joy to George.”

Vaughn adds, “He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was very kind. A quiet soul, always very attentive to whatever the needs of those around him were.”

George was an active 30 year member of the Augusta Rotary Club, and Monday the group took time to remember his legacy.

Vaughn said during the meeting, “The loss of George is felt throughout this club and throughout the community.”

Hudson says George was a great leader in Reed Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Sept. 27 would have been George’s 60th birthday, but his friends say they find hope in the faith they shared.

“We are grateful to know that George was a child of the Lord,” Hudson said. “He’s going to spend the remainder of his days in the presence of the Lord.”