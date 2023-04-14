AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Friedman Branch on Jackson Road in Augusta recently had quite a few improvements done.
It was closed for a month to make way for one and a one and a half million dollar upgrade in the children’s reading area.
There are also more computers and the men’s restroom was made handicap-accessible.
Operating hours are below:
|Monday
|9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM – 5:30 PM
|Saturday
|10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|Sunday
|CLOSED