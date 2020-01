FORT GORDON, Gs (WJBF) – The Fort Gordon Tax Center will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in room 224, Darling Hall (bldg. 33720), corner of Chamberlain Ave. and Rice Road.

During the 2019 tax season, over 3,843 members of the Fort Gordon community utilized tax preparation services at the Fort Gordon Tax Center, resulting in over $5,616,306.00 in refunds and an estimated savings of $643,857.00 in tax return preparation fees.