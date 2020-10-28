Freedom Park Elementary transitions to online learning due to COVID-19 activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has transitioned Freedom Park Elementary School to learn at home instruction due to an increased amount of COVID-19 activity.

Learn at home will be effective October 29, 2020 until November 12, 2020 following the existing Veterans’ Day holiday.

Students already enrolled in virtual learning are not impacted. Parents can request lunches for students in enrolled in virtual learning as well as those enrolled in face to face learning by calling 706-826-1122.