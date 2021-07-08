Free snow cones and a cash reward being offered to help catch an Augusta burglar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While driving along the busy Peach Orchard road in South Augusta, you’ll spot a new place to get a frozen treat.

“A lot of people from South Augusta are very happy that we opened up at this location because the one that was the closest was all the way on Walton Way. So, we have a bunch of people that are very happy that we opened up over here,” said Pelican’s employee Ashley Kitchens.

The Peach Orchard branch of Pelican’s Sno Balls opened less than a month ago but one person who visited the new spot on July 7 wasn’t looking for a fix for their sweet tooth.

Pelican’s employee Syndi Fieldings explained, “They smashed the front door. Crawled under and then looked under one of the drawers and noticed that the money wasn’t in there so they left.”

The incident only lasted a few minutes around midnight. The break-in suspect was covered from head to toe.

“Hard to identify the person. It looked like they maybe had a t-shirt with cut-out holes in it but yeah, in the surveillance video you can see how they kicked it and slipped right in and right out,” said Kitchens.

“The only way that he’s going to able to be identified is if somebody he knows, that’s willing to come forward,” said Joseph Christie.

Christie owns Pelican’s on Peach Orchard and several others in the CSRA. He belives the suspect may be responsible for other break-ins and thefts in the area.

Christie said, “It’s definitely a challenge any business owner faces as far as people wanting to rob you or steal from you. So it’s something that kind of just comes with the territory and we’re willing to go up to bat against it.”

“The police had also told us that they thought it was that guy. That he had hit five other locations on Peach Orchard Road in the past week. So, I know it wasn’t targeted towards our store specifically,” said Kitchens.

Some customers have asked Kitchens and Fieldings about the recent break-in but they say they aren’t too worried since security measures are in place and being beefed up.

Fieldings added, “They’re just like, don’t get discouraged. A lot of people like us being here and we like being here too so we’re not going to let it stop us.”

If you have any information about the burglary at the Peach Orchard Pelican’s call them at (706) 426-5629 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000.

Pelican’s is offering free snow cones for the rest of the year and $500 if your information helps them bring the suspected burglar to justice.