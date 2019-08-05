Free school supplies and haircuts at Back-To-School Bash

School supplies and hair cuts are on the weeks Back-To-School To-Do list.

Our community volunteered at May Park to make sure the students are prepared.

There was a long line outside of May Park’s recreation center and the back-to-school jitters are in full effect.

The host of the event, Craig Boogie, says, “we give away book bags, pencils, pens. All of the things that kids need to get started.”

It’s more than just school supplies that help kids feel ready to hit the books.

Volunteers came and took their free time. Boogie says, “they cut hair, and they do pedicures for the girls. So, we just try to give them something to go back and feel better about themselves and be prepared.”

For Godmother, Kayla Calderone, events like these make all the difference.

“It’s a tremenendous help. It’s a tremendous help. I got my goddaughters here. They just moved recently from Atlanta, and so it’s definitely a big help with the last minute scrambling and getting everything ready and prepared for school,” says Calderone.

It’s not just help for her, but also for her goddaughters.

“They’re new to the community, so this is definitely something beneficial for them. So, they get to mix and mingle with potentially some of their peers,” says Calderone.

The kids and their peers could grab a bite to eat, and there was also a special appearance from Fort Gordon.

“Lanier’s Meat Market helped us out by cooking some food as well, and all the volunteers from Fort Gordon’s Youth Challenge Camp. So, we really helped out with the community and doing it for the community at the same time,” says Boogie.

The entire event was free. This aspect is something that Boogie says is what it’s all about.

“The most important thing about it is the fact that we are able to give and that we have so many people helping us out,” says Boogie.

The event also had a recording artist, Que 9, from Detroit come and perform for all of the kids.