Free rides to vote in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County voters can get free transportation to the polls.
According to Augusta Transit, all bus rides are FREE for the months of October and November.
This includes regular bus services, paratransit services and Richmond County rural services.
The goal is to remove potential obstacles for residents who do not have transportation to get to the polls.
Here is a schedule for early voting polls:
Bell Auditorium
712 Telfair St, Augusta, GA 30901
Route #3
(No Sunday
Service)
Monday Oct 12 thru Friday Oct 16, 2020
8:30am-5pm
Monday Oct 19 thru Friday Oct 23, 2020
8:30am-5pm
Saturday October 24, 2020
9am-4pm
Sunday October 25, 2020
9am-4pm
Saturday October 24, 2020
9am-4pm
Robert Howard Community Center
4335 Windsor Spring Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815
(No transit
service)
Monday Oct 26 thru Friday Oct 30, 2020
8:30am-6pm
Saturday October 24, 2020
9am-4pm
Henry H. Brigham Community Center
2463 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
Route #8
Route #9 (No Saturday service #9)
Monday Oct 26 thru Friday Oct 30, 2020
8:30am-6pm
For more call Augusta Transit on (706) 821-1719 between 6am thru 7pm Monday–Friday.