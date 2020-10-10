Free rides to vote in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County voters can get free transportation to the polls.

According to Augusta Transit, all bus rides are FREE for the months of October and November.

This includes regular bus services, paratransit services and Richmond County rural services.

The goal is to remove potential obstacles for residents who do not have transportation to get to the polls.

Here is a schedule for early voting polls:

Bell Auditorium

712 Telfair St, Augusta, GA 30901

Route #3

(No Sunday

Service)

Monday Oct 12 thru Friday Oct 16, 2020

8:30am-5pm

Monday Oct 19 thru Friday Oct 23, 2020

8:30am-5pm



Saturday October 24, 2020

9am-4pm



Sunday October 25, 2020

9am-4pm



Saturday October 24, 2020

9am-4pm



Robert Howard Community Center

4335 Windsor Spring Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815

(No transit

service)

Monday Oct 26 thru Friday Oct 30, 2020

8:30am-6pm

Saturday October 24, 2020

9am-4pm

Henry H. Brigham Community Center

2463 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta, GA 30906

Route #8

Route #9 (No Saturday service #9)



Monday Oct 26 thru Friday Oct 30, 2020

8:30am-6pm

For more call Augusta Transit on (706) 821-1719 between 6am thru 7pm Monday–Friday.