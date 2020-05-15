Free COVID-19 testing today at Lamar Milledge Elementary School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department is holding a second free coronavirus testing site after a big turnout last week. They are teaming up again with Christ Community Health and the Department of Public Health to conduct the testing.

The turnout last week was just about 270 people making it the largest public single-day testing event within the district since the pandemic began.

Anyone who wants to get tested must come down Eve St. From Walton Way.

You can pre-register by calling 311. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you do not pre-register there will be a longer wait. They are asking that people do not line up until 9:45 this morning.

Chief Christopher E. James with the Augusta Fire Department says, “the reason we really want to test in different locations is because we have a different sector of our city, where the citizens walk and we want to spread that out in the city. So basically we are doing what is called Neighborhood Testing.”

They also expect a large turnout.

“As of yesterday [Wednesday] over 300 people have pre-registered and we still want to hold spots for walk-ins. So, we are expecting around 400 people or so total,” says Chief James.

Testing will be from 10 AM-2 PM. Next week they will be at Good Shepherd Baptist Church on Olive Rd.