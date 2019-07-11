Free Art Friday at Aiken’s Art and Soul

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Art and Soul of Aiken’s 4th annual Free Art Friday is coming up July 12th from noon to 7pm.

Free Art Friday will incorporate “mini art classes at the gallery. Art that has been donated by gallery artists will be hidden around Aiken. Check the Art & Soul Facebook page for clues to find the art. The owners say, if you find free art please take a pic and post on Facebook about your experience!

Art & Soul of Aiken is located in The Alley in downtown Aiken, SC. For more information contact Kim Rising or Stacy O’Sullivan at (803)645-9186.