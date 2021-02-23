Fred Mullins, M.D. Tower opens at JMS Burn Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Fred Mullins Tower, affectionately referred to as “The Fred” at JMS Burn Center, opened Wednesday, February 24. The tower is the largest financial investment on the campus since 1973.

The new addition, which cost $75 million to construct, is named in honor of Dr. Fred Mullins, who served patients for over 30 years before his passing in 2020.

“That’s what everybody wanted to do, was to get their patients to Fred. If you got to Fred, you lived,” said Fred Mullins brother, Frank Mullins, chairman of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America.

The facility provides additional ICU and surgical beds, as well as operating and recovery rooms.

“This building is going to afford us the opportunity to take care of not only more patients, but to take care of patients better. We have more room. We’re very proud of these rooms, the size of the rooms is phenomena for an ICU room,” vice president of Burn Services at Doctors Hospital, Jane Echols said.

Dr. Shawn Fagan, chief medical officer of BRCA, says a main improvement of the addition is the increase in patient care efficiency, by locating everything in close proximity to patients.

“This is very compact, very efficient, which is really important for the care of our patients. And also for our providers,” Dr. Fagan said.

Another addition– warm rooms designed to help patients maintain body heat as soon as they enter the facility. When a patient suffers a burn, they are susceptible to heat loss, hypothermia, and infection.

Infection is the leading cause of death in this patient population, and Dr. Fagan says they are dedicated to sterile techniques.

“The skin, one of its functions is to protect us from the outside environment. Once that’s damaged, then you are susceptible to infection,” Dr. Fagan said.

Not only will the new facility be ideal for patient comfort and care, but also for patients’ families, and EMS workers.

There is a room dedicated to rest and recharge for those who drive or fly patients to the tower.

“They can be exhausted. They need to rest, recharge, touch base with wherever they came from. They have a fantastic facility to do that, and that was very important to Fred,” Frank Mullins said.

The center serves people far beyond the southeast, from across the US to over 15 other countries.