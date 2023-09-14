AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Epsilon Gamma Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. was out in full force at Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition with a mission of serving the community.

“What we’re doing today is just helping people register to vote and giving away food. As we know, this is an election coming up in November, so we’re just trying to do our part to ensure that everyone goes out and exercises their right to vote,” said Brandon Jones, Secretary.

People were lined up for the giveaway and were registering to vote as well.

“Part of our motto is culture for service, service for humanity, so what we’re doing is we’re giving back to the community. We’d rather be a part of the community rather than apart from the community, so a part of that is just doing what we can do to the community by providing services and letting them know that we care,” said Jones.

The fraternity has been doing this campaign for several weeks, and there’s been a positive reaction from people that came out.

“I think the reactions have been well received. I think people are coming out and realize that they can register to vote and as well as receive some items that they may need.”

On a personal level, the members of the Fraternity are just happy to be able to give back.

“It warms my heart just seeing people be able to get items that they may need. As we know, prices of a lot of items are going up, and a lot of people can’t afford the necessities that they need, so the fact that they’re able to be provided these it really warms my heart.”

Epsilon Gamma Sigma has been serving the community for 55 years, and they aren’t finished.

“They’re are several other dates coming up that we will be doing throughout the month of September. Be registering people to vote for that election in November.”

The group will be back at Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition on September 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.