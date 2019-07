We asked locals how much they know about their Independence Day History.

1. Out of those who signed the Declaration of Independence, who called Augusta home? Answer: George Walton

2. How many signers call the state of Georgia home? Answer: three

3. What year was the Declaration of Independence signed? Answer: 1776

4. Who authored the initial draft to the Declaration of Independence? Answer: Thomas Jefferson

5. Who wrote The Star Spangled Banner? Answer: Francis Scott Key