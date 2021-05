AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are at the scene of a shooting on East Telfair Street.

Four female victims were involved in a shooting at 201 East Telfair Street near Magnolia Court. Two women succumbed to their injuries while the other two are being transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators are currently working the scene, there is no other information.

