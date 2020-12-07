Four Richmond County Schools transition to at-home-learning due to COVID-19 activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has transitioned four schools to learn at home instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 activity.

The following schools will transition to the learn at home model effective December 8th until the week of December 14th:

Belair K8 School will reopen on December 18, 2020

Hephzibah High School will reopen on December 14, 2020.

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020.

Lake Forest Hills Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020.

There is no impact on students already enrolled in virtual learning. Notification was sent home with face to face students today.

If you would like to order meals for pick up, please call 706-826-1122.