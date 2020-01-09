Four indicted in Richmond County on federal charges for distributing meth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Four people are under federal indictment tonight in Richmond County, charged with distributing meth and possessing illegal weapons.

Bridget Biggam, Christopher Marshall, Bjorn Wiley and John Durst were all arrested early last year.

The indictment accuses them of being involved in a conspiracy dating back to February 2018.

During the investigation, federal agents say they seized a large amount of meth, 15 firearms and more than 44-thousand dollars in cash.

Biggam, Marshall and Wiley all face life in prison.

John Durst is facing 40 years in prison.