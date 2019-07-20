Four in custody for Door to Door Medicare scam in Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of four people involved in a door to door Medicare scam.

Four people went door to door seeking Medicare information and offering free medical services. The individuals are in custody. They are being detained at the Burke County Detention Center.

The Waynesboro Police Department and the Burke Count Sheriff’s Office are working with the District Attorney’s Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly Task Force to investigate. CAVE Task Force Leader Augusta District Attorney Investigator William Loomer will be leading the investigation.

There may be victims throughout many counties in the CSRA. If you have been approached by anyone inquiring about Medicare information, offering free medical services, or offering free DNA swabs for the elderly, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Numbers you should call are: