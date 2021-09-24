Four dead in murder-suicide at Aiken apartment complex

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Four people are dead and one injured in an apparent murder-suicide in Aiken.

Aiken Public Safety officers were dispatched to The Boundary apartments on Silver Bluff Road around 1:27 a.m. Friday in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers heard another gunshot ring out from an apartment. After securing the scene, they found four deceased victims inside the apartment.

A fifth victim was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Investigators say there are no other suspects involved in the incident.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirms to us that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous.

