AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Major renovations for Dyess Park have been on the drawing board for years, but the plans are getting closer to coming to life.

“We’ve been talking for decades about renovating the park and I’m excited to get the ball rolling,” said Commissioner Joran Johnson.

Commissioners are getting the ball rolling approving $30 million in bonds to finance four SPLOST 8 projects.

The projects are a new RCCI, and major renovations at Dyess and Fleming Parks and the Newman Tennis Center, projects that are ready to break ground.

“What projects were actually shovel ready, those projects that if we bond them and receive the funding that we would not be sitting on millions of dollars for years and years to come,” said Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse

“That’s the way it works, if we don’t have a project ready, we cannot bond it, we cannot utilize the money,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

The renovations at Fleming will allow construction of a permanent memorial for Melquan Robinson who was killed playing at the park in 2018 to finally move forward.

At Dyess Park, the plans call for a new community center, to replace the 1890’s fire station that fell into disrepair.

“It can be torn down?”

“That is what has been communicated, those are our preliminary results so far,” said Douse.

“It’s not endangered, it’s not on the historic registry but certainly there may be a few conversations that need to be held before we proceed with demolition,” said Commissioner Johnson.

The full commission must still approve going out for bonds, to jump start these sales tax projects.