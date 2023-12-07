BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Four adults and two juveniles have been arrested by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office after a home invasion.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on November 30th at 8:15 P.M. on Winter Road.

Deputies say they responded in reference to a home invasion, and upon arrival, deputies say they observed the side door of the residence had been kicked in and the home was ransacked.

According to deputies, they say noticed that the family pet had an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

Authorities say that they were able to determine that a large amount of clothing, jewelry, and firearms were stolen from the residence.

According to investigators, Eric Duane Pete Jr., of Keysville, Ga., Jayden Christian Scott, 19, of Waynesboro, Ga., Jaquan Tyrell Habersham, 18, of Waynesboro, Ga., and Ryheem Dae Quam Rollins, 22, of Augusta, were identified and arrested.

Authorities say those arrested are currently at the Burke County Detention Center under the charges of Burglary 1st Degree, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and 4 counts of Theft by Taking Firearm.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, two 16-year-old juveniles were also identified, arrested, and transported to the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

Authorities say during these arrests, a total of 14 firearms were seized.