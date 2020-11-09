FOTAS sponsors free adoptions for veterans and active military

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Friends of the Animal Shelter in Aiken is offering free adoptions to people who are currently serving or have previously served in the military.

FOTAS launched its veteran adoption program on Veterans Day in 2015. Originally, they only offered discounts during November and then decided to offer half-price adoptions throughout the year. FOTAS decided to make it possible for U.S. veterans and active U.S. military personnel to adopt a pet from the Aiken County Animal Shelter free of charge.

FOTAS president Jennifer Miller said, “Now, every day is Veterans Day at the County Animal Shelter. “It is our small way to show gratitude to the men and women who serve our country and make sacrifices to protect and defend our freedoms.”

Veteran Jerry Hufnagel of Aiken who adopted two senior Pomeranians from the ACAS said, “Sable and Shadow are sleeping right under my feet as we speak. “They’ve been really good companions during this time I’ve had to stay in because of COVID-19. They are always nearby, keeping me company”.

If you are currently in the military or are a veteran, please call to adopt a pet today! You can make an appointment to visit the ACAS at 803-642-1537.